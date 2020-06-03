Malpractice Claim Tossed From $30M AOL-Verizon Merger Suit

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Wednesday rejected a bid to consider a potentially precedential negligence claim lodged in a $30 million suit by two hedge funds asserting that their expert's undisclosed "grudge" undermined their bid for a better AOL share price after a $4.4 billion merger with Verizon. In a nine-page memorandum opinion, U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly tossed the negligence claim, saying that Verition Partners Master Fund Ltd. and Verition Multi-Strategy Master Fund Ltd.'s bid to have the court recognize the claim was not rooted in Delaware law. "Plaintiffs concede that no Delaware court has ever recognized a professional...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS