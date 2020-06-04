4th Circ. Says Feds Immune From Army Dam Breach Cases

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 3:59 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit has affirmed a lower court and said the federal government is immune from lawsuits brought by residents and businesses that were damaged when two dams breached in 2015 at a military base in Columbia, South Carolina, after a heavy rainstorm. A three-judge panel in a per curiam order said Wednesday that the commander at the Fort Jackson base had discretion over dam maintenance that allegedly wasn't properly conducted. Under the Federal Tort Claims Act, the federal government can't face liability for failing to "perform a discretionary function," it said. "Our view of the regulations and state statutes at...

