Vegas Dailies Turn Longtime Pact Into High-Stakes Staredown

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 4:25 PM EDT) -- One of the most curious commercial arrangements between competing newspapers in the country is at risk of crumbling, as one Las Vegas daily looks to cash out of the agreement with its rival and the other says the move could force it to fold. Las Vegas' two daily newspapers, the Sun and the Review-Journal, are locked in a multipronged battle stemming from a joint operating agreement that has been in place for more than three decades under which the Sun appears as an insert inside the other company's paper. The Review-Journal is seeking out of the pact, contending the Sun isn't...

