6th Circ. Won't Revive FCA Suit Against ManorCare

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 3:17 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has refused to revive a False Claims Act suit accusing HCR ManorCare Inc. of fraudulently billing Medicare for hospice services, finding the suit's allegations were too close to those leveled in prior cases. In a Wednesday decision, a three-judge panel of the appellate court affirmed an Ohio federal court's dismissal of the FCA suit launched by Kathi Holloway, a onetime consultant at ManorCare unit Heartland Hospice Inc. The decision said Holloway's suit was precluded by the FCA's so-called public disclosure bar — which says whistleblowers can't bring FCA suits based on public allegations unless they're the original source...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS