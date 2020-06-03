Trump Hotel Worker Fired For Taking Sundays Off, Suit Says

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 11:07 PM EDT) -- A former Trump International Hotel employee in Las Vegas was fired after requesting Sundays off work so she could attend church services, according to a suit filed in Nevada federal court. Sonia Torres, 56, said in her complaint filed Tuesday that she worked as a status clerk dispatcher for the housekeeping department. When she was hired in 2010, Torres told Trump International that she would need Sundays off work to attend nondenominational Christian services at Immanuel's Temple System of Church, and the hotel said it wouldn't be a problem, according to her suit. But in 2015, Torres was suddenly and unexpectedly...

