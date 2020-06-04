Jailed Businessman Gets Chance To Attend UK Fraud Trial

Law360, London (June 4, 2020, 5:07 PM BST) -- An Indian businessman accused of tricking a hedge fund into buying $70 million in securities won a chance at defending himself in London when a judge adjourned the trial on Thursday to allow him to find a way to take part from a jail cell. Sitting as a judge of the High Court, Christopher Hancock QC applied the brakes to an attempt by RP Explorer to hold a trial without Sanjay Malhotra over accusations that he misled the Cayman fund about investing in an oil refinery. Malhotra has been held in Dubai on charges of bribing a public official and corruption...

