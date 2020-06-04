Zumax Can't Delay Bank's Fight To Strike Out $3.7M Suit

Law360, London (June 4, 2020, 6:26 PM BST) -- A London judge refused Thursday to give a Nigerian engineering company extra time to obtain documents it says will help prove the whereabouts of money at the heart of its $3.7 million dispute with First City Monument Bank PLC. Judge Antony Zacaroli said that the evidence Zumax Nigeria Ltd. sought is not "sufficiently relevant" to adjourn a hearing set for later this month, which will scrutinize the construction of promises the company made about how it could spend funds released by the court. The judge added that he will give an oral judgment detailing his reasons on Friday morning, and if...

