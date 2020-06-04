Adviser Loses Bid To Appeal Decision On Pension Misselling

Law360, London (June 4, 2020, 5:37 PM BST) -- A London judge on Thursday denied a bid by Towergate Financial to appeal her decision holding that its financial advisers aren't on the hook for part of the £50 million ($62.9 million) the U.K.-based firm might have to pay over missold pension products. In April, High Court Judge Sara Cockerill said Towergate Financial Group Ltd. waited too long after learning about a Financial Conduct Authority investigation into its pensions advisory business before suing Mitchel Hopkinson and Mark Howard in an attempt to recoup its losses. On Thursday, Judge Cockerill rejected Towergate's assertions that she had wrongly interpreted indemnity provisions in an...

