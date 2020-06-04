Without Stay, Tuna Giants Say They Face Antitrust Pile-On

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 10:30 PM EDT) -- The world's biggest tuna companies face "being pecked to death by ducks" if the Ninth Circuit doesn't stop a price-fixing suit against the three tuna giants from moving forward while they challenge class certification, they told the court. StarKist Co., Bumble Bee Foods LLC and Tri-Union Seafoods LLC — which does business as Chicken of the Sea — made an emergency plea to the court Wednesday, asking it to pause lower-court proceedings before the California federal judge presiding over the case can rule on summary judgment. And the tuna companies say they need an answer quickly, in less than two weeks,...

