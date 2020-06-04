Nashville PE Shop Petra Capital Fetches $208M For 4th Fund

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 10:41 AM EDT) -- Petra Capital Partners said Thursday that it has finalized its fourth private equity fund after amassing $208 million from limited partners, with plans to provide subordinated debt and preferred stock to health care and technology-enabled services companies. The fund from Nashville-based Petra Capital, called Petra Growth Fund IV, is structured as a small business investment company, or SBIC, licensed by the U.S. Small Business Administration, according to a statement. The SBIC program is a federal initiative that requires partial or full fund investments in small businesses in exchange for loans and financial assistance. Mike Blackburn, managing partner at Petra Capital, said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS