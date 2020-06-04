Chancery Advances Investors' $1.2B Drug Control Suit

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Citing strong allegations of fraud and "oppressive" and "retributive" tactics by Hedgepath Pharmaceuticals controlling stockholder Mayne Pharma, a Delaware vice chancellor on Thursday refused to dismiss a suit accusing Mayne of unfairly wresting away most of the company's interest in a potential $1.2 billion cancer drug. Ruling at the end of a video dismissal argument, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster's decision moved toward discovery and trial a seven-count complaint by minority shareholders in Hedgepath Pharmaceuticals Inc. against company directors and majority shareholder Mayne Pharma Ventures Pty Ltd. The suit accused Mayne Pharma of using its voting clout and alleged board control...

