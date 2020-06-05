Trade Court Orders US To Rethink Plastic Resin Dumping

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 9:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission must reevaluate its determination that plastic resin imports from five countries aren't being dumped and hurting domestic producers, the Court of International Trade ruled, finding that the agency's conclusion wasn't supported by substantial evidence. CIT Judge Gary S. Katzmann said in a Thursday opinion that the commission should have addressed in its determination conflicting evidence that PET resin, a polyester polymer used to make plastic bottles, wasn't being sold at unfairly low prices as well as provided more reasoning for its conclusion that domestic supply shortages caused a surge in PET resin imports rather than low...

