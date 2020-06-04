2nd Circ. Grapples With Grammar In Fabric IP Coverage Fight

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel parsed the grammar and punctuation of a provision in a Hartford Fire Insurance Co. policy on Thursday as it weighed fabric supplier Spandex House Inc.'s argument that the insurer should be required to fund its defense of a copyright infringement lawsuit. During a 20-minute hearing held via teleconference, Spandex House's attorney, Richard Schurin of Stern & Schurin LLP, urged the appeals panel to reverse a New York federal judge's decision and find that an exception to an intellectual property exclusion in its policy with Hartford obligates the insurer to defend it in the underlying copyright action brought...

