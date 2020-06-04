Trump Advances Policy Putting End Dates On Student Visas

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 8:33 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration is moving forward with plans to put end dates on student visas, an anticipated proposal that would make it more difficult for international students to transfer or prolong their studies. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement sent the proposed regulation, which would cap the duration of student visas instead of letting them last for a holder's "duration of status," to the federal budget office for review on Wednesday. The rule would "eliminate the availability of 'duration of status'" and would provide a maximum period of authorized stay for student visa holders, according to ICE. ICE explained that current student...

