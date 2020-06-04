Merrill Lynch Repays Clients $7.2M But Dodges FINRA Fine

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 6:16 PM EDT) -- The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority on Thursday said Merrill Lynch Pierce Fenner & Smith Inc. has paid more than $7.2 million in restitution to customers who were charged excess mutual fund transaction fees, though the regulator spared the firm additional fines for its "extraordinary cooperation." Merrill Lynch did not have supervisory systems and procedures "reasonably designed" to ensure that customers holding 13,328 accounts received available sales charge waivers and fee rebates, resulting in $6 million in excess charges, according to FINRA's order. But the regulator praised the firm for the extent of its cooperation and for promptly reimbursing customers. "We are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS