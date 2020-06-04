Dismissal Of Amazon Seizure Case May Limit Title III's Reach

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT) -- On May 11, Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida entered a dismissal with prejudice in Gonzalez v. Amazon, a key decision in the wave of litigation relating to Title III of the Cuban Liberty and Democratic Solidarity (Libertad) Act, or Helms-Burton Act.[1] This order may significantly impact pending Title III cases. Background on Title III Though the Helms-Burton Act was initially introduced in 1995, passage of the act was spurred by the Cuban government's shooting down of two U.S. civilian aircraft over international waters on Feb. 24, 1996.[2] The act, which was signed into law on...

