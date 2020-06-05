Fed. Circ. Won't Say If Premature Alice Ax Bars Invalidity Bid

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 4:29 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has refused to answer whether its earlier revival of a CardioNet heart monitor patent blocks medical device maker InfoBionic from again trying to invalidate the patent under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice ruling. In a nonprecedential order Thursday, the appeals court rejected InfoBionic Inc.'s petition for rehearing of a panel's April decision overturning a lower court decision to invalidate CardioNet LLC's patent at the motion to dismiss stage. The panel had ruled that the patent claims passed step one of the Alice test, which looks at whether the invention covers an abstract idea, because they covered a specific...

