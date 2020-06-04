Ga. Atty Says Passport Denial Over Tax Debt Unconstitutional

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 2:23 PM EDT) -- A federal law allowing the government to deny passports to people with unpaid taxes is unconstitutional because international travel is protected by the U.S. Constitution, an attorney told a Georgia federal court in a dispute involving his tax debt. Craig Thomas Jones is suing the U.S. government over his ineligibility to renew a passport due to about $400,000 in unpaid tax obligations. Jones told the court in a filing Wednesday that Internal Revenue Code Section 7345, which allows the U.S. State Department to deny passports to people with "seriously delinquent tax debt" of at least $50,000, is unconstitutional because it violates...

