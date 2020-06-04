Automakers Put New Trade Deal Rules Under Microscope

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 6:28 PM EDT) -- U.S. carmakers have begun peppering the administration with questions about how best to comply with new rules under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement that will force them to source more of their parts from within North America and may drastically alter existing supply chains. The three governments published a "uniform regulation" late Wednesday to implement the USMCA's rules of origin, which dictate the criteria a product must meet in order to receive a lower duty rate under the agreement. The rules for cars and parts have drawn the most attention, as they were drastically overhauled from the North American Free Trade Agreement....

