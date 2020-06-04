Ill. High Court Boots Out-Of-Staters From Bayer Device Suit

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 3:05 PM EDT) -- Illinois' top court on Thursday said the claims of more than 150 nonresidents of the Prairie State must be dismissed from a pair of lawsuits accusing Bayer Corp. of defectively manufacturing and marketing a permanent birth control device. The nonresident plaintiffs identified "no jurisdictionally relevant links" between their claims and Illinois, Illinois justices found in a 7-0 opinion, reversing circuit and appellate courts that had allowed those claims over Bayer's Essure birth control device to go forward. The U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Bristol-Myers Squibb v. Superior Court ruling "forecloses" the nonresidents' contention that their allegations about Bayer's general Essure-related Illinois activities...

