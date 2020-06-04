EU High Court Told To Uphold €94M Pay-For-Delay Fine

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Danish pharmaceutical company Lundbeck shouldn't be allowed to upend a nearly €94 million fine that helped cement pay-for-delay penalties under European Union competition law, an adviser to the block's highest court recommended Thursday. European Court of Justice Advocate General Juliane Kokott recommended in a nonbinding advisory opinion that the appeals court reject Lundbeck's challenge to a finding that it violated EU law when allegedly cutting a deal with four generic drugmakers to delay generic versions of its citalopram antidepressant. The fate of Lundbeck's appeal from the European General Court decision is particularly important to the development of EU pay-for-delay jurisprudence over brand...

