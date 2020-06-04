Fed. Circ. OKs PTAB Ax Of Some Huawei Patent Claims

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 11:40 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday affirmed a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling that invalidated part of a Huawei patent that had been challenged by Samsung, disagreeing with Huawei that the board misinterpreted the claims. In an 11-page nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel affirmed the PTAB's decision in late 2018 that several claims in Huawei's patent were invalid for being obvious over a combination of earlier publications. The patent had been challenged by Samsung, which withdrew from the appeal after it reached a settlement with Huawei last year. Huawei argued on appeal that the PTAB misinterpreted a key term relating to information...

