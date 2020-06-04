CFPB Tackles Libor Transition In New Guidance, Reg Proposal

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 11:17 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Thursday moved to address the Libor transition's implications for certain consumer credit regulatory requirements, issuing compliance guidance and floating rules changes to help smooth creditors' paths away from the benchmark for their variable-rate products. The CFPB put out a more than 200-page rulemaking proposal calling for changes to its truth-in-lending regulations in light of industrywide preparations for the anticipated 2021 end of the London Interbank Offered Rate, which has been widely used as a benchmark in consumer financial products such as credit cards, student loans and some mortgages. Switching those products over to different benchmarks...

