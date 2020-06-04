Wash. Hospital Can't Arbitrate ER Nurses' Break Suit

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 8:28 PM EDT) -- The Washington Supreme Court on Thursday said Evergreen Hospital Medical Center waived its right to arbitrate claims it violated state law by denying emergency room nurses meal breaks, saying the hospital waited too long to pursue the case outside of court. An en banc panel affirmed a lower court's decision that Evergreen waived its right to compel arbitration with Jeoung Lee and a certified class of nurses because the hospital chose to litigate for nine months before seeking to compel arbitration. "Because Evergreen knew of the right to arbitration, litigated contrary to arbitration, and arbitration at this point would cause prejudice...

