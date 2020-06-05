4 Takeaways From The Product Liability Litigation Report

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT) -- A recent report from legal analytics firm Lex Machina revealed the firms handling the most product liability cases, as well as data that could help attorneys decide when to file motions or if plaintiffs lawyers should take on individual cases outside multidistrict litigation. The report broke down data on product liability cases between 2015 and 2019, showing a rise in such cases over the past three years, as well as the judges handling the most product liability cases and how long it takes for cases to resolve. Here, Law360 shares four takeaways and insights from the report: Knowing the Most Active...

