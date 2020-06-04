Cooley's $450K Gift Latest From BigLaw To Aid Racial Justice

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Cooley LLP joined a number of its BigLaw peers and announced plans Thursday to make a donation to a racial justice nonprofit in the midst of nationwide protests over racism in policing, pledging $450,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative. Equal Justice Initiative is a nonprofit organization that, according to its website, works to end mass incarceration, excessive punishment and racial inequality. The organization represents people who have been wrongfully convicted or who have been denied a fair trial. According to an announcement by the firm, the $450,000 donation is one of many steps it plans to take to advocate against "violence, inequality,...

