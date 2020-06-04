Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Consol Beats Most Of Union, Retirees' Health Benefits Suit

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Consol Energy Inc. won't have to face most of a suit from the United Mine Workers of America and a group of retirees challenging a decision to cut workers' health care benefits, after a West Virginia federal judge tossed all of the case's ERISA claims.

In a 67-page Thursday decision, U.S. District Judge David A. Faber trimmed the suit of all but one claim from the union, seeking to confirm a finding from the Trustees of the UMWA Health and Retirement Funds that Consol can't unilaterally make changes to the retirement health benefit plan at issue. The judge said that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!