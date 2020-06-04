Consol Beats Most Of Union, Retirees' Health Benefits Suit

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Consol Energy Inc. won't have to face most of a suit from the United Mine Workers of America and a group of retirees challenging a decision to cut workers' health care benefits, after a West Virginia federal judge tossed all of the case's ERISA claims. In a 67-page Thursday decision, U.S. District Judge David A. Faber trimmed the suit of all but one claim from the union, seeking to confirm a finding from the Trustees of the UMWA Health and Retirement Funds that Consol can't unilaterally make changes to the retirement health benefit plan at issue. The judge said that the...

