Williams-Sonoma Sees AI Murder Defense In Amazon IP Claim

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 9:50 PM EDT) -- Williams-Sonoma mocked Amazon's effort to dismiss a copyright infringement claim from a lawsuit attacking how the delivery giant sells the home goods company's products, saying Amazon's arguments against liability for algorithmically-selected photos would essentially lead to rules where no one's responsible if artificial intelligence machines commit "dystopian mass murder." Williams-Sonoma on Wednesday told a California federal judge that Amazon has a "litany of excuses," but a core argument that using algorithms to make photograph selections submitted by users clears it of copyright infringement is inconsistent with the law and also "just a plain bad idea." In its opposition to Amazon's motion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS