Va. Justices Revive Med Mal Suit Axed For 'Double Recovery'

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 9:16 PM EDT) -- The Virginia Supreme Court on Thursday revived a suit accusing three doctors of partially causing a patient's death due to negligence, saying the settlement of a separate but related case against Kentucky health care providers can't be considered an impermissible potential "double recovery." The state's highest court reversed a Tazewell County judge's dismissal of a suit accusing Drs. Waheed Bhatti, Qasim Rao and Ariel Rodriguez Pimentel of failing to recognize patient Oneida Green's bowel injury after she was hospitalized for abdominal pain and discharging her without ordering further treatment. A day after she was discharged, the patient sought medical care at...

