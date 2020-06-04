Bankrupt JC Penney Is Last Holdout On Pa. Mall's Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Approval of a Chapter 11 reorganization and redevelopment plan for the Century III Mall outside Pittsburgh was delayed again Thursday to work out a deal with J.C. Penney Co., the last retailer at the mall and the last objector to the plan, as the company goes through its own bankruptcy. In a telephone hearing with the federal bankruptcy court in Pittsburgh, attorneys for the defunct mall and for J.C. Penney asked the court for more time to negotiate a settlement that would resolve the retailer's skepticism over the plan to redevelop the mall, along with the mall's effort to throw out...

