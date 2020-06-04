Calif. Pot Regulators Limit Public Licensee Info After Looting

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 6:38 PM EDT) -- California's Bureau of Cannabis Control took down its database of licensed dispensaries over the weekend in response to requests from the industry after several cannabis businesses were looted. The database, which allowed the public to look up licensed retailers' and distributors' addresses, is no longer online and there is no date to reinstate it, said Alex Traverso, spokesperson for the bureau. The decision to take it down, first reported by Marijuana Business Daily, was made after several cannabis businesses were looted amid protests over the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. The California Department of Food and Agriculture maintains a...

