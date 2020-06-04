House Dems Call For Probe On DACA Info Sharing With ICE

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 9:43 PM EDT) -- Democratic leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday called for a probe into the recent revelation that the Trump administration turned over information submitted by Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals applicants to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement despite promises to keep the information private. Judiciary committee chairman Jerrold Nadler of New York and immigration subcommittee chair Zoe Lofgren sent a letter to the Government Accountability Office asking for an investigation into the information sharing, as well as further details about ICE's access to various databases of information about immigration benefits applicants. The members of Congress said they were concerned...

