DC Circ Told NRC Shouldn't Review Illegal Nuke Storage Plan

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 5:23 PM EDT) -- An environmental group is urging the D.C. Circuit to force the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to stop considering an application to build a nuclear waste storage facility in New Mexico that the group says requires a license forbidden by energy law. Beyond Nuclear filed a petition for review with the circuit court Thursday asking it to vacate the NRC's refusal to dismiss proceedings for a license sought by Holtec International and its partner, the Eddy-Lea Energy Alliance, for the construction of a temporary storage facility for nuclear waste. The appeal says the license request inherently violates the Nuclear Waste Policy Act....

