If We Used Current Patent-Eligibility Tests On Vintage Patents

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Over the last decade, a handful of U.S. Supreme Court decisions drastically changed the analysis used to determine patentable subject matter. More specifically, these decisions altered the delicate balance in the U.S. patent system away from broad patentability by redefining the types of innovation warranting patent protection under Title 35 of the U.S. Code, Section 101. To gain perspective on the impact of these changes, we retrospectively applied the Supreme Court's new standards to several vintage patents, once deemed highly valuable and noncontroversial. Under the more stringent standards, the vintage patents crumbled. To mitigate the current-day effects of such court decisions,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS