Harley-Davidson Worker's Firing Suit Not Preempted By NLRA

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge rejected a magistrate's recommendation to throw out a wrongful termination case against Harley-Davidson, instead finding the suit wasn't trumped by the National Labor Relations Act and kicking it to state court. U.S. District Judge Jennifer P. Wilson on Thursday said state court is the proper venue for Thomas W. Thompson Jr.'s claims that Harley-Davidson Motor Company falsely represented that he would be promoted to a permanent position if he joined the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. While Thompson could have pursued unfair labor practice claims under the National Labor Relations Act, he "chose not to do...

