Zoom's CLO Promoted To Company's 1st COO

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Zoom Video Communications Inc.'s chief legal officer is moving up in the company to become its first chief operating officer, according to a Thursday filing the videoconferencing company made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Aparna Bawa has been with San Jose, California-based Zoom since 2018 and served as its secretary and general counsel before adding the title of chief legal officer in August 2019. The news comes as Zoom has seen its value shoot up as a result of more users joining the platform during COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. The company announced earlier this week that its total revenue for...

