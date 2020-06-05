White & Case Dissed For Bias Claim In FOIA Suit Against IRS

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A D.C. judge refused to recuse himself from a Texas couple's Freedom of Information Act case against the IRS, dismissing their argument that he is unfair and criticizing their attorneys from White & Case LLP for bringing the motion. U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg rejected arguments Thursday that his rulings against the couple, Thomas and Beth Montgomery, indicated a bias against them. The Montgomerys sued the Internal Revenue Service in May 2017, seeking information about a whistleblower who alerted the agency to partnerships they had formed, which were later found to have been a sham in a multibillion-dollar tax-shelter scheme. The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS