Europe Accuses UK Of Straying From Brexit Promises

Law360, London (June 5, 2020, 2:15 PM BST) -- The European Union said Friday that Brexit trade negotiations remain stalled after four rounds of talks because the U.K. has strayed from pledges agreed in 2019 that set out general terms for future relations. The European Commission's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, said his negotiations with British counterpart David Frost have not moved on because Britain has distanced itself from a political declaration that the two sides agreed on in October. The nonbinding declaration sketched out plans for a free-trade agreement featuring a "level playing field" that would align as closely as possible tax rates, industry regulation, quotas and tariffs, the environment...

