PwC Avoids Extra Negligence Claims In Pharma Co.'s Tax Suit

Law360, London (June 5, 2020, 8:18 PM BST) -- PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP on Friday successfully fought off an attempt by two pharmaceutical wholesalers to include new claims that the accounting giant gave negligent advice in their wider suit over the tax treatment of employee benefits. Deputy Master John Linwood refused Necessity Supplies Ltd. and Primecrown Ltd. permission to amend their suit, saying the new claims arise from a different set of facts than those established in the initial suit, which was first filed in 2016. At the heart of the dispute are arrangements that NSL and Primecrown entered into in 2004, in which they paid a total £24 million ($30.3 million) in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS