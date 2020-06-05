Hiscox Group Biz Interruption Claim Grows To £52M

Law360, London (June 5, 2020, 4:59 PM BST) -- The value of a business interruption group claim against insurer Hiscox has grown to £52 million ($66 million), group organizers said on Friday, as pressure mounts on insurers over their response to the pandemic. The Hiscox Action Group, which represents small companies whose business interruption claims have been rejected by insurer Hiscox, says in the past two weeks the value of the claim has grown from £40 million, and from 400 policyholders to now more than 600. It expects even more businesses to join the arbitration action in the coming weeks. Organizers said the total claim would likely exceed £52 million...

