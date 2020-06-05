Building Owner Can't Drag Aspen Insurance Into Fire Dispute

Law360, London (June 5, 2020, 7:42 PM BST) -- A judge in London refused Friday to add Aspen Insurance to a claim brought by the owner of a landmark building in Liverpool that was damaged by fire, after the existing defendant called the request costly and unnecessary. Judge Christopher Butcher said that Aspen should not be added as a co-defendant to Capital & Centric's claim against Reich Insurance Brokers over liability for damage caused to one of its buildings, which caught fire in September 2018. The judge made his decision during a remote High Court hearing and said he would give detailed reasons "in due course." The building at the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS