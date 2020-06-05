Appeals Court Revives $20M Negligence Suit Against Trustee

Law360, London (June 5, 2020, 4:59 PM BST) -- The Court of Appeal on Friday revived a $20 million lawsuit brought by the son of a wealthy South African businessman who accuses Swiss trustees of dishonesty for allowing his father to withdraw his inheritance despite allegedly knowing that he suffered from dementia. Three judges hearing the case for the court granted Robert Sofer's appeal to amend claims that blame SwissIndependent Trustees SA for not questioning why his father, Hyman, withdrew more than $61 million from three trusts set up to benefit the family. The appellate court ruled that a High Court judge was wrong to find that Sofer's amended claims...

