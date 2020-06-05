Ex-Davis Polk Associate Says Bias Claims Are Timely

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 5:07 PM EDT) -- A black former Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP associate told a New York federal court Friday that his discrimination suit against the firm should stand, saying in response to a motion to dismiss that the firm and its partners "do not believe their actions are constrained by the law or reality." Kaloma Cardwell argued that, contrary to Davis Polk's arguments, the suit was timely because the claims were based upon an ongoing pattern of discrimination, including discriminatory performance reviews that Cardwell said the firm deliberately manufactured in order to get rid of him after he complained about unequal treatment. He also...

