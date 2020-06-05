Proskauer Assists As Atlas Venture Wraps Up $400M Fund

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 12:17 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts-based venture capital firm Atlas Venture, advised by Proskauer Rose, said Friday it has closed its 12th flagship fund after securing $400 million from limited partners, with plans to target investments in promising biotech companies. The fund, called Atlas Venture Fund XII, was "highly oversubscribed," according to a statement. Atlas focuses on creating biotech startups that develop new forms of treatment and medicine, and said it has raised $1 billion total across three funds since 2017. "The importance of advancing innovations in biotechnology has rarely felt more critical," Atlas partner Bruce Booth said. "We continue to be humbled by the support...

