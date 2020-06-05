Williams Stockholder Sues In Del. For Poison Pill Details

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT) -- A stockholder of The Williams Companies Inc. has sued in Delaware's Chancery Court for access to the pipeline giant's documents on a poison pill takeover defense measure adopted in March, branding its terms "highly restrictive" and deserving of a closer look. Michigan's City of St. Clair Shores Police and Fire Retirement System notes in its lawsuit filed late Thursday that the pill trigger — the purchase of 5% or more of the company's stock — is unusually low, and by the company's admission was not adopted in response to any particular threat. The poison pill — labeled a "shareholder rights" provision — grants present...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS