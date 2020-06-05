Senate Approves Navajo Utah Water Rights Bill

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 7:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate has passed legislation to settle years of negotiations between the Navajo Nation, the federal government and Utah over water rights for the tribe, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, announced Thursday. The Navajo Utah Water Rights Settlement Act, which Romney sponsors, was introduced in April 2019 and is Congress' most recent iteration of a water rights settlement bill with the state. The House has yet to vote on it. The timing is significant in light of the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit the Navajo Nation particularly hard, Romney said. Nearly a third of homes on the reservation lack piped water,...

