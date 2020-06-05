Texas Justices To Weigh State Grid Operator's Immunity

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 4:28 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court agreed Friday to review a lower court ruling that the state's grid operator is entitled to government immunity from a lawsuit lodged by a bankrupt power plant owner. Panda Power Generation Infrastructure Fund LLC is appealing the Fifth Court of Appeals' 2018 finding that, even though the Electric Reliability Council of Texas isn't a government entity, it enjoys government immunity because it acts at the behest of state lawmakers and utility regulators. The Texas Supreme Court consolidated Panda's petition with a conditional petition lodged by ERCOT. Panda, whose suit accuses ERCOT of putting out misleading electricity demand reports...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS