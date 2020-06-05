Insurance Broker Can't Dodge Seafood Co.'s Crab Loss Suit

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts Appeals Court on Friday revived Whitecap International Seafood Exporters' suit against broker Eastern Insurance Group for its failure to procure a warehouse liability policy that allegedly left the seafood seller uninsured for its loss of a large shipment of snow crab. In a split decision, the three-judge panel partially reversed the Massachusetts Superior Court's decision, finding that Whitecap has shown evidence that the policy could have covered its loss if the warehouse was insured. The panel rejected Eastern's bid for summary judgment. The underlying dispute concerns whether a warehouse legal liability policy would have covered temperature-change damage to frozen snow crab, which...

