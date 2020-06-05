ED Treatment Maker Nears Deal With Rival In Contract Spat

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The maker of a shockwave treatment for erectile dysfunction told a Florida federal court on Friday that it is on the cusp of settling a contract dispute with a California medical clinic that launched a competing product. Sexual MD Solutions LLC told the court that a June 3 mediation session with Dustin Wolff, who owns an anti-aging clinic, was successful and the parties "just need to iron out some details and reduce their agreement to a comprehensive settlement agreement." Both parties asked the court to pause the case until June 12 to give them time to finalize the deal. In the...

