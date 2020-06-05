Texas Justices Take Up Benefit Delay Case Against State Farm

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 9:44 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday agreed to decide whether a State Farm Lloyds policyholder can pursue damages for delay under a state statute after appraisers concluded the insurer owed thousands of dollars more on his home damage claim than it had initially paid. In a brief notice, the state high court granted policyholder Louis Hinojos' petition for review of an intermediate appeals court's decision throwing out his Texas Prompt Payment of Claims Act count against State Farm. As is typical, the justices did not offer the reasoning for their decision to take up the case. Hinojos is asserting that he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS